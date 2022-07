The Portland Fire Dept. posted a notice on Facebook Wednesday evening in response to an "all hands" fire.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department is responding to an "all hands" fire at the Riverside Recycling Facility in Portland, according to a Facebook post published on Wednesday evening.

The Riverside Recycling Facility is located at 910 Riverside Street.

A NEWS CENTER Maine producer says the smoke can be seen for miles and was visible from the Forest City Cemetery in South Portland.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

BREAKING: PFD Companies are working an All Hands fire at the Riverside Recycling Facility located at 910 Riverside Street. Posted by Portland Maine Fire Department on Wednesday, July 13, 2022