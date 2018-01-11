RICHMOND (NEWS CENTER Maine) – The Department of Marine Resources released the identity of a man found dead in the Kennebec River on October 26.

The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the man to be 64-year-old Mark Johnston of Richmond.

RELATED | Body found near Richmond docks as crews search for missing boater

The Maine State Police/Marine Patrol dive team found Johnston's body in the Kennebec River in Richmond, Friday at 3:10 p.m.

The recovery occurred after an extensive search for Johnston, who was reported missing the previous night when he failed to return after moving his 32-foot recreational vessel from a mooring in Richmond to the Town Dock.

Search for Mark Johnston

© NEWS CENTER Maine