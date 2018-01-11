RICHMOND (NEWS CENTER Maine) – The Department of Marine Resources released the identity of a man found dead in the Kennebec River on October 26.

The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the man to be 64-year-old Mark Johnston of Richmond.

The Maine State Police/Marine Patrol dive team found Johnston's body in the Kennebec River in Richmond, Friday at 3:10 p.m.

The recovery occurred after an extensive search for Johnston, who was reported missing the previous night when he failed to return after moving his 32-foot recreational vessel from a mooring in Richmond to the Town Dock.

Searchers look in the Kennebec River for missing boater
Mark Johnson of Richmond, went boating Thursday night. His boat was found aground near Swan Island at 10:30 p.m. Thursday with no one on board.
Maine Marine Patrol is leading a search for Mark Johnston, 64 near the Richmond town landing on the Kennebec River
Johnston was reported overdue to officials last night around 9:20 p.m. Officials say he was planning to move his boat from a mooring in Richmond to the Town Dock around 6:15 p.m.
Members of the Dresden Fire Department, Woolwich Fire Department, Bowdoinham Fire Department, the Maine Warden Service, and the Richmond Harbormaster also responded, searching on the water and on the shore of Swan Island.
Friday's search involved members of the Maine State Police/Marine Patrol dive team using a side scan sonar to search near the Richmond Town dock.
