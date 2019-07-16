AUGUSTA, Maine — A woman's body was found mid-morning Tuesday at a five-unit apartment complex in Augusta, according to Maine State Police

Building managers discovered the body at 37 Water St., located along the Kennebec River near Bond Brook, about a mile from the capitol.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesman Steve McCausland described the case as an "unattended death under investigation."

Although he stopped short of calling the death suspicious, McCausland said police have a number of questions they want answered.

The Associated Press reports, citing the Kennebec Journal, that police are treating the death of the woman as suspicious.

Police do not know the woman's identity, but she was not officially a tenant of the home, authorities said. They have not yet been able to find the tenant.

It's possible the woman has been dead for several weeks, McCausland said.

Authorities said her body was sent to the state medical examiner's office to learn more who she was and how she died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.