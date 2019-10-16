WATERVILLE, Maine — A 30-year-old woman in Waterville is making history in the city as she becomes the first female firefighter for the department.

The Waterville Fire and Rescue announced on social media that Katie Hennessy, who is a trained firefighter, an EMT, and a registered nurse, will be training for the next couple of weeks before being assigned to the C-shift.

Waterville Fire Captain Rodney Alderman tells NEWS CENTER Maine, he thinks Hennessy will fit in perfectly at the department.

"She has the intelligence and the drive," Alderman said of the Lisbon woman who is currently undergoing training to help her get experience driving a firetruck.

Once her training is complete Hennessy will begin her regular shift in early November and will be working and sleeping in the same quarters as her male colleagues.

"We are not going to treat her any differently than any firefighter. I understand it is a big deal...but we have to treat her just like everyone else," Alderman said.

Department officials are encouraging residents to stop by, meet and congratulate Hennessy.

