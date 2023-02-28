A Maine police department is looking to embrace community policing | Here's what that means

The department aims to become the first in the state to be certified in community policing.

WATERVILLE, Maine — The Waterville Police Department is looking to gain more trust with its community by embracing community policing in its operations.

Interim Chief William Bonney said the goal of community policing is often times to connect with the concerns residents may have as a way to gain a better understanding on how to serve their community.

"We might think one thing is a problem, but in this neighborhood it's speeding," Bonney said. "So it's really sitting down, having a conversation, and working together to solve these problems."

To equip his department with the skillset to stay on the same page, he is encouraging all 24 officers to enroll in the Maine Community Policing Institute offered at the University of Maine at Augusta.

If the department succeeds, it will become the first in the state to be certified in community policing.

"I think it's a great opportunity for my officers to further their education, but at the same time get on the same page on how we want to serve the community," Bonney said.

The program offers certificates and even an associates degree, the first in the nation, in community policing. Credits offered include classes like criminal law and de-escalation to topics like women and gender studies and American history.

The director of the program, Chief Noel March, said he hopes all departments in Maine aim to enroll in the classes.

"So community policing is a philosophy," March said. "Finding ways, strategies to work together to build relationships of trust and collaborations and cooperation."

When an officer is certified, they also are gifted a pin to wear on their uniform to represent their knowledge in community policing.

When all is said and done, Bonney said he hopes the certification will also help with recruitment, something police departments across the country have been struggling with.

"Hearing positive things about your police department in your community, I think that's going to help bring young people into this profession," he explained.