WINSLOW, Maine — A Waterville man was arrested Tuesday, charged with burglarizing and stealing from a Winslow dock company.

Dock Guys on Cushman Road contacted police Tuesday around 7:15 a.m. reporting a burglary. Winslow police said two of their officers responded, and that a person of interest was identified following an investigation.

Christopher Caldwell was later interviewed by officers at a nearby residence, police said, and taken into custody after probable cause was established.

Caldwell, 29, was charged with burglary, theft by receiving stolen property and violating conditions of release. He was taken to Kennebec County Jail after failing to make the $6,000 cash bail.

His first court appearance is scheduled for next month.