AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police need your help identifying the driver of motorcycle who in a video recently posted to Facebook appears to be operating it erratically on Memorial Bridge.

The video, which police said they were tagged in Monday, shows the motorcyclist standing on the seat and bouncing up and down.

Memorial Bridge is part of Route 202 and connects the southern sections of east and west Augusta, passing over the Kennebec River.

"This is dangerous driving and should not be encouraged," police said Tuesday.

The department said it would like to learn the identify of the person and speak to him about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department at (207) 626-2370, or anonymously text AUGUTAPD to 847411.