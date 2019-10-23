AUGUSTA, Maine — The partial remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Maine who died in captivity while fighting Japanese forces in the Philippines during World War II were buried with full military honors in Augusta on Wednesday.

Army Sgt. Lawrence K. Hanscom was only 34 years old when he died of malnutrition and medical neglect while being held in a Japanese-operated POW camp in the Philippines on Nov. 19, 1942.

Hanscome was a member of the Company E, 31st Infantry Division and was one of 13 American servicemen and one civilian who died at the POW camp at Cabanatuan on the island of Luzon.

Hanscom's remains were originally buried in a common grave at the POW camp and then later in Mount Hope Cemetery in Augusta in 1949.

His partial remains were initially misidentified until 2014 when they were interred as “unknown remains” in the American Battle Monuments Commission cemetery at Fort McKinley in Manila.

The partial remains were laid to rest Wednesday, October 23, at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Augusta.

To positively identify Hanscom’s remains, scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), as well as circumstantial and material evidence.

