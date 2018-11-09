AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man suspected of robbing Walgreens in Augusta.

Police said they responded to the reported robbery at the drug store located on Water Street near Memorial Circle shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The person got away with narcotics, police said.

via Augusta PD

The suspect is described by police as a white male with a beard believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department at 207-626-2370.

© NEWS CENTER Maine