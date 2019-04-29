AUGUSTA, Maine — During World War II, Charles Rotmil had to keep a very low profile.

"I acted as if I was a Catholic and that's how I was able to survive," said Rotmil.

At one time, he went by other names to hide his true identity. He was hiding the fact that he's Jewish.

75 years later, his cover has been blown more than once.

A photo of Rotmil hangs inside the auditorium at the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine on the University of Maine at Augusta campus.

Faces of Rotmil and other Mainers who survived the Holocaust stare down from the walls at the center. They are the faces of the "hidden children," all grown up.

"It's not easy to talk about this," said Rotmil, addressing a crowded auditorium Sunday afternoon.

Rotmil was born in Strasbourg, France, just months before Hitler began his rise to power.

His mother and sister both died in a train crash that Rotmil and his brother survived.

"We moved in with my father in this little apartment in Brussels, Belgium but all of a sudden, there's no protection," recalled Rotmil.

His father was arrested in Belgium in 1943, taken by train to Auschwitz, and killed in a concentration camp along with everyone else on the train.

"When he was arrested, someone came to us, my brother and I," said Rotmil. "We were on our own and he said that we had to go into hiding. We didn't know what to do."

It was the beginning of the war and Rotmil was an orphan at only 7 years old.

"I could not understand why I was being persecuted," said Rotmil. "I didn't know what I did wrong."

A monk took Rotmil and his brother under his wing and hid the boys in Belgium through the war.

"We survived but we hid separately," said Rotmil, who went into hiding with another family, the Luyckx family. "We were not reunited until after the war was over."

He had been interrogated by the gestapo, but having never been arrested, he came out of hiding alive.

The war ended when Rotmil was 11 years old.

Now 86 years old, he remembers the day he saw Hitler in Vienna, Austria just as he was coming into power, as well as the day he saw Winston Churchill in Belgium after the war at a victory parade.

"If you don't know your history, you're doomed to relive it," quoted Rotmil.

He spoke in front of a crowd Sunday during a Holocaust remembrance event less than a week after he told his story to legislators at the state house. Rotmil spoke in favor of a bill which would require Maine students learn about the Holocaust.

"We're mindful that this is a resource that is not going to be with us for much longer," said Shenna Bellows, Executive Director of the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine.

"When people like me disappear, then all you have left is denials it ever happened," said Rotmil.

He is one of only three Holocaust survivors left in Maine.

The bill looks to keep their stories alive long after they have gone.

Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah, falls on Thursday, May 2, but the days of remembrance run for eight days, from Sunday to next Sunday.