Maine State Police charge Ohio trucker with OUI after allegedly operating at 4 times legal limit

The driver of a tractor-trailer was reportedly weaving on Interstate 95 and nearly hitting other vehicles before he was stopped.
Credit: Getty Images

SIDNEY, Maine — A tractor-trailer driver from Ohio was charged with operating under the influence Wednesday after allegedly driving with a blood-alcohol level four times the legal limit for the operator of a commercial vehicle.

Grigory N. Vlasenko, 68, of Akron, Ohio, was traveling north on Interstate 95 in Sidney at 2:16 p.m. when he was stopped by a trooper, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

State police had received two 911 calls reporting the tractor-trailer was driving erratically and nearly hitting other vehicles, Maine State Police said in a Facebook post.

The trooper reportedly witnessed the truck operating erratically in the travel and breakdown lanes and stopped the truck.

Vlasenko was arrested and taken to Kennebec County Jail.

