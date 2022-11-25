Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Waterville along I-95

WATERVILLE, Maine — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Waterville on Friday evening.
Emergency crews are working with surrounding communities and Maine State Police to assist on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire Department.
Additional ambulances from Delta, Winslow, Clinton, and Albion have reportedly been called.
The Waterville Fire Department advised drivers to avoid travel if possible on Friday evening.
No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated.