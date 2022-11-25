Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Waterville along I-95

Crews are working with Maine State Police and surrounding communities to clear the roadway, authorities say.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Waterville on Friday evening.

Emergency crews are working with surrounding communities and Maine State Police to assist on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire Department.

Additional ambulances from Delta, Winslow, Clinton, and Albion have reportedly been called.

The Waterville Fire Department advised drivers to avoid travel if possible on Friday evening.

No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated.

#BREAKING: There is a major back-up on I-95N in Waterville due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. @MEStatePolice and emergency crews from several towns are on the scene. Waterville Fire-Rescue is urging people to stay off the roads. @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/swBrHslsiS — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) November 26, 2022