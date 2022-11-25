x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Augusta Waterville

Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Waterville along I-95

Crews are working with Maine State Police and surrounding communities to clear the roadway, authorities say.
Credit: Scott Zurawel

WATERVILLE, Maine — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Waterville on Friday evening. 

Emergency crews are working with surrounding communities and Maine State Police to assist on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire Department. 

Additional ambulances from Delta, Winslow, Clinton, and Albion have reportedly been called.

The Waterville Fire Department advised drivers to avoid travel if possible on Friday evening. 

No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Waterville roofing contractor expected to plead not guilty to multiple charges

Before You Leave, Check This Out