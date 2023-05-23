Police release identity of man who died in Waterville apartment building fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Maine State Police said in an update.

Police have released the identity of a man who died as a result of a fire Monday at a Waterville apartment complex.

In an update Tuesday, Maine State Police confirmed Ronald Kennerson, 65, died as a result of the fire. Three other building residents were brought to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The Fire Marshal's Office is still reportedly investigating the cause of the fire, but there is currently no indication of foul play, the update said.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. on Monday, crews responded to a 50-unit Elm Street apartment building for a reported fire coming from the fourth floor.

A total of 48 people were reportedly displaced as a result of the blaze.

A "do not drink" order issued by the Kennebec Water District was lifted after being instated Monday after firefighting foam used to fight the Elm Street fire backed up into the water supply, according to the water district.

Tuesday's test results indicated no presence of firefighting foam contamination.