AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police on Friday announced the official identification of the body found Aug. 23 in Augusta as that of a missing woman last seen July 31.

Elizabeth "Liz" Perkins (Munster), 37, was first reported missing to Augusta PD on Aug. 2.

Police said the state medical examiner's office had not yet confirmed an exact cause of death. The investigation will remain open until that is confirmed, police said.

Perkins' body was discovered by police last Thursday on Weeks Mill Road. She was last seen by family on July 29 at a park in Augusta.

Her family told NEWS CENTER Maine she struggled with addiction but had recently gotten clean, started a new job and seemed very happy.

Augusta PD's Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said as a result of the department's investigation, the agency felt comfortable assuring the community it did not need to be in fear of any threat.

