One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Waterville along I-95

Maine State Police said ten crashes were reported between the northbound and southbound lanes on Friday, Nov. 25, because of icy roads on the Messalonskee bridge.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Maine State Police said one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening along I-95 in Waterville.

Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss said the Augusta Regional Communications Center received several calls about crashes in the northbound and southbound lanes around 7:19 p.m. She said those crashes happened because of icy road conditions on the Messalonskee bridge.

As the bridge got congested in the northbound lane, a number of secondary crashes happened. There were ten crashes in total, according to Moss.

Moss said 59-year-old Michelle Demchak of Madison got out of her car to help someone who was driving a sedan and had crashed into the bridge barrier. Bradford Enos, 39, of Atkinson, was driving a pick-up truck and towing a car carrier when he entered the area and hit the sedan and Demchak, who was standing near the car.

Emergency responders pronounced Demchak dead at the scene, according to Moss. Three other people went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Maine State Police diverted traffic into Waterville for about 2.5 hours. Police departments from Clinton, Fairfield, and Waterville and fire departments from Waterville and Winslow responded. So did Delta Ambulance and the Maine Warden Service. The Maine Department of Transportation coordinated the cleanup.

Moss said Maine State Police troopers and a crash reconstruction team are investigating this crash. She said preliminary information suggests imprudent speed may have been a contributing factor during bad weather.

#BREAKING: There is a major back-up on I-95N in Waterville due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. @MEStatePolice and emergency crews from several towns are on the scene. Waterville Fire-Rescue is urging people to stay off the roads. @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/swBrHslsiS — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) November 26, 2022