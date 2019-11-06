WATERVILLE, Maine — Waterville police arrested a 22-year-old man Tuesday after talking him down and avoiding a potentially dangerous and violent incident.

On Monday, June 10, Detective Lefferts of the Waterville Police Dept. went to talk to Shane Fitts at his home about a crime Fitts was suspected of committing. Police say the detective talked to Fitts outside his home at 18 Gray Street briefly and Fitts was cleared without any issues.

Later Monday night around 11 p.m. police say Fitts had become obsessed with harming not only the detective who had spoken to him but the victim of the crime he had been suspected of committing, and the victim's significant other. Fitts made threats to harm all three people.

Police say they found Fitts around 3 a.m. at his apartment after notifying the people he had threatened to hurt. Fitts refused to answer his phone and police say they knew he was armed so the Waterville Police Dept. Crisis Negotiations Team was called.

Police say:

"The crisis negotiations team, led by Sgt. Weaver, is a specialized team of three officers and a sergeant who train extensively throughout the year to mitigate and safely resolve standoff situations and other crisis circumstances, such as suicidal subjects. These officers must be compassionate, empathetic, and demonstrate a desire and propensity to help people in times of need, while also possessing the tactical ability to negotiate safely in close proximity to very dangerous events such as this event with Mr. Fitts."

Police used a bullhorn to talk to Fitts and eventually coax him to come out of his apartment. The 22-year-old had a handgun on him when he came out of his apartment and turned himself into officers. Police found a loaded pump-action shotgun and another handgun at Fitts's apartment along with 1.7 ounces of psychedelic mushrooms.

Fitts was charged with three counts of terrorizing and will be facing further charges of aggravated drug trafficking with the presence of a firearm. Fitts’s bail is set at $15,000 cash. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 22, 2019.