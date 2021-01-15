Mills requests investigation after chief of Capitol Police apologizes for social media posts

Chief Russell Gauvin apologized for posts that "can be seen as inconsistent" with his professional responsibilities.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills on Friday called for a review of Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin after a report Friday in the Mainer newspaper that shared months of Gauvin's social media posts.

Mainer reporter Nathan Bernard wrote of "dozens of posts on Gauvin's personal Facebook page, which was deleted shortly after Mainer contacted him for comment. The report showed screenshots of posts including one that questioned the usefulness of wearing masks to combat the spread of COVID-19 and one that suggested law enforcement officers eligible for retirement might do so after Biden takes office.

Bernard wrote of other posts in which he said Gauvin said he "refused to accept Joe Biden's victory," expressed sympathy with a former Maine police officer who wrote, "Live rounds are now the most peaceful remaining solution" for addressing Black Lives Matter protests," and shared a post in which Gauvin said he was moving his Facebook account to the now-defunct conservative social media platform Parler, which was shut down last week for "posts that clearly encourage and incite violence."

The Chief of Maine's Capitol Police doesn't believe in masks, the media or Biden's victory, but likes the idea of napalming BLM protesters. He's in charge of protecting the Capitol from terrorists who share his views. https://t.co/cJ8vQyMONE — Mainer (@MainerNewsCoop) January 15, 2021

The FBI has warned of possible armed protests in all 50 state capitals beginning Saturday.

Neither Gauvin nor Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck responded to calls from NEWS CENTER Maine on Friday.

Late Friday afternoon, the Maine State Police emailed the following statement from Gauvin, with an attached statement from Mills and Sauschuck:

“In response to an article that came out today, I recognize that several posts that l have shared, commented on, or reacted to in a personal capacity can be seen as inconsistent with my professional responsibilities. My focus has always been to be fair and support law enforcement professionals. I certainly never intended for my social media account to ever bring my commitment to fair and professional law enforcement into question. I apologize for giving this impression and have removed my personal social media accounts. I want to assure Maine people of my continued commitment to upholding the laws of the State of Maine, the policies of Maine government, and to protecting the safety and welfare of all its people. As Chief of Capitol Police, and as a longtime law enforcement officer, I take seriously my duty to uphold our laws, to do so in a fair and impartial way, and to protect the Capitol and our people.”

In a joint statement, Mills and Sauschuck said the apology is warranted and that Gauvin "has assured us of his commitment to upholding his duties and responsibilities, regardless of any personal beliefs."

"We are troubled and concerned by what we have read and have asked that the matter be reviewed through existing personnel process to determine whether any state policies were violated," they continued.

Friday evening, Mills activated the Maine National Guard, placing them on standby to support law enforcement if necessary "in advance of potential events at the State Capitol heading into this weekend and next week."

The Capitol Police, with the support of Maine State Police, has increased its presence in and around the Capitol, Mills wrote in a release, and the Capitol Police have further consolidated entrance points at the State Capitol and adjacent Cross Office Building.