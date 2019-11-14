WATERVILLE, Maine — Police are charging Christopher Hodges with theft for stealing two donation bins that had been placed to benefit the family of a Waterville mother who was killed.

The body of 29-year-old Melissa Sousa was found at her Gold Street home on October 23. Her boyfriend and the father of her twin 8-year-old daughters, Nicholas Lovejoy, is being charged with her murder.

Friends of Sousa long feared she was a victim of domestic violence and say Melissa was scared to go to law enforcement.

The donations bins were placed at Dunkin Donuts on College Avenue and Upper Main Street in Waterville were Sousa had worked.

Police used surveillance video to identify Hodges. Police learned that Hodges was at the Kennebec County Jail from his probation officer who had arrested Hodges on an unrelated violation of probation.

Hodges is being charged with two counts of theft.

He is expected to appear at the Waterville District Court on December 17.

