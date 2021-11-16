Human remains found by hunter in Augusta; police looking into potential missing persons

Maine State Police detectives believe the remains have been there for more than a year, Maine Dept. of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss said.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Officials said human remains were found in woods in Augusta on Saturday.

According to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss, a hunter found the remains behind Central Maine Power's headquarters at the end of Edison Drive.

Moss said the hunter did not report the discovery until Saturday evening, so the scene was secured until Sunday.

Maine State Police detectives believe the remains have been there for more than a year, Moss said. She added there is no indication of foul play of any kind, and Augusta police detectives are looking into potential missing persons.

The remains were removed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which is working on identification.