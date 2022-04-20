Guard shoots man after alleged assault in Augusta federal building

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building, according to a release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Federal Protective Service guard shot a man Wednesday after the man allegedly entered a federal building in Augusta while armed with a knife and physically assaulted another FPS guard.

Officials said the man was taken into custody and brought to a local hospital. Authorities have not publicly identified him, and the FBI did not release any information about charges he may face.

The FBI said there is no known threat to public safety, and no one else inside the building was hurt.

The FBI is leading this investigation with the assistance of the FPS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine, the Maine State Police, the Augusta Police Department, and the Maine Attorney General’s Office of Investigations.

The FBI said its Evidence Response Team would handle the crime scene processing.

The U.S. General Services Administration said the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building's tenants include:

U.S. Postal Service

Internal Revenue Service

Occupational Safety and Health Administration

Federal Highway Administration

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

Small Business Administration

Social Security Administration - Office of Hearings Operations

U.S. Senator Susan Collins' Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Federal Protective Service

U.S. General Services Administration