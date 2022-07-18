Several injured in three-vehicle crash in Fairfield

Four people were injured, one seriously, in the three-vehicle crash Sunday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Several people have been injured, one seriously, following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Fairfield.

The crash took place around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Norridgewock Road and Wood Street.

Three people were brought by ambulance to Maine General Thayer hospital in Waterville, and one person was brought by helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to a news release issued Sunday by the Fairfield Police Department.

After an investigation, officers determined that 36-year-old Jared Peaslee of Waterville was attempting to make a turn onto Wood Street when he was reportedly rear-ended by 74-year-old Linda Abbott of Anson, the release states. The collision pushed Peaslee's vehicle into the road, and he was struck by 38-year-old Kristen Simon of Oceanside, New York, forcing Simon's vehicle into the ditch and on its side, and the passenger riding in Peaslee's vehicle was seriously injured in the incident, the release states.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to the release, Fairfield police were aided by Fairfield-Benton Fire and Rescue, Delta Ambulance, the Winslow Police Department, the Clinton Police Department, Maine State Police, and the Maine Department of Transportation.

The road was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.