WATERVILLE, Maine — A Fairfield firefighter sustained minor injuries in Tuesday's Huhtamaki Mill fire, according to a release from the Waterville Fire Department.

"That firefighter exited the roof under his own power, was evaluated, and later taken to the hospital. I spoke with that firefighter this morning and he has been discharged from the hospital with minor injury. He is expected to make a full recovery," the Waterville Fire Department said in a Facebook post released Wednesday morning.

According to the post, damages to the building will likely exceed $1,000,000.

"State Fire Marshal Investigator reported a malfunction in a dryer unit, which generates significant amounts of heat, likely caused the fire that spread quickly to the roof overrunning the sprinkler system. The cause of the fire will be listed as accidental," say the Waterville Fire Dept.