Fire in Waterville closes major road early Sunday morning

Around 5 a.m. on April 23, Waterville Fire-Rescue posted on its Facebook page about a fire at the intersection of Silver and Main Streets.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Update: As of 11:00 a.m. Silver St. and Main St. in Waterville are back open following a structure fire in the area.

A fire early Sunday morning closed a major road in Waterville.

Around 5:13 a.m. on April 23, Waterville Fire-Rescue posted to its Facebook page. The post said crews were battling a fire on Main and Silver Streets. It asked people to stay clear of the area.

According to the Waterville Police Department, lower Main Street was closed because of this structure fire.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the Waterville Police Department around 8:15 a.m. to ask for an update. At that point, dispatch said they had not heard whether the road had reopened.