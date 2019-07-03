HALLOWELL, Maine — City officials say they may extend a sidewalk that was originally cut short over large boulders that a Maine restaurant owner says contributes to feng shui.

The Kennebec Journal reports a Hallowell City Council subcommittee will review a proposal Thursday to add sidewalk as part of a renovation of the state boat landing.

City Manager Nate Rudy says transportation officials estimate the sidewalk will cost $35,500. He says the project would be less expensive if the boulders did not have to be removed.

Annie Huang, co-owner of Lucky Garden, says the boulders were placed according to feng shui, a belief system about spatial arrangement that relates to the flow of energy.

Rudy says the restaurant owners will be included in any design proposal that would affect their boulders.