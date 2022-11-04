Employees applaud labor board complaint issued over closure of Augusta Chipotle

Over the summer, employees at the Augusta Chipotle sought to become the first store in the country to form a union, when the store was closed.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Former employees of the Augusta Chipotle restaurant are rejoicing following a complaint issued by the National Labor Relations Board this week.

"It's real. That labor board really said Chipotle broke the law in front of everyone and even made demands of them. It's vindicating. We knew. We knew what was going on," Brandi McNeese, a former Augusta Chipotle employee and co-founder of Chipotle United.

On Thursday, the National Labor Relations Board Boston regional office issued a complaint against Chipotle Mexican Grill. The complaint alleged that Chipotle violated the National Labor Relations Act by closing the store earlier this summer, as workers were in the midst of forming a union.

"This is an egregious violation and the complaint confirms what we thought all along, and now it's telling the world that Chipotle broke the law by closing the store," Jeff Young, an attorney with Solidarity Law representing the union Chipotle United, said.

We’re outside of the former Augusta Chipotle location tonight. The store was closed over the summer. Chipotle cited staffing challenges, but it was also the same time that employees were working to unionize. Now the NLRB has issued a complaint against Chipotle @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/1qo4UejydS — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) November 4, 2022

However, Chipotle is pushing back against the NLRB complaint. The national chain cited persistent staffing challenges as the reason behind the stores closure.

"Closing the Chipotle restaurant in Augusta, Maine had nothing to do with union activity and we plan to vigorously defend ourselves on this matter. Our operational management reviewed this situation as it would any other restaurant with these unique staffing challenges. We respect our employees’ rights to organize under the National Labor Relations Act and are committed to ensuring a fair, just, and humane work environment that provides opportunities to all," Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer with Chipotle wrote to NEWS CENTER Maine in a statement.

In the complaint, the NLRB called on Chipotle to reopen the Augusta location, pay backpay to impacted staff, notify other Chipotle employees of the situation and compel the company to recognize and bargain with Chipotle United.

"It is a relief for us also knowing there will be remedies to kind of dig out of where we've been, because we've been fighting for months now," McNease said.

According to the complaint, Chipotle must respond to the NLRB by November 17. A hearing is also slated to take place, but has not been scheduled.