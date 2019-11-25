WATERVILLE, Maine — Within weeks of opening applications for holiday help, a Maine non-profit is overwhelmed with requests and is asking the public for help.

The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers says within four weeks they received applications for their maximum number of children that they can support through their program that provides warm clothing and toys to kids in need this holiday season.

The nonprofit is asking for help to get donations for their Christmas Program that helps support more than 1,700 children in Maine.

Their program helps distribute boxes of gifts and clothing to Maine children who are financially disadvantaged.

Each box usually contains hats and mittens, pajamas, an outfit of clothing, a coloring/activity book, crayons or markers, two toys, and a game for the family to share.



In order to help fulfill all of these children’s needs this holiday season the Waterville-based organization is asking for these new items:

Boys warm pajamas

Boys warm outfits (in slim & husky sizes too)

Boys mittens/gloves

Boys & girls underwear

Boys & girls socks

Girls warm pajamas

Girls warm outfits

Books for children age 9-12

Popular toys (Frozen, Fortnite, Jojo Siwa, Toy Story, PJ Mask, LOL Surprise, Paw Patrol, Minecraft, Legos, Play-Doh

New donations can be dropped off at the Christmas House (building #3) on the Maine Children’s Home campus at 93 Silver Street in Waterville on Monday through Friday 8 am – 6 pm.

Alternate drop-off locations include:

Mix Maine Media 12 Shuman Avenue #12, Augusta

12 Shuman Avenue #12, Augusta Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Mix Maine Media 295 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville

295 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville Monday through Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Arundel Machine Tool Co. 78 Roller Rink Road, Oxford

78 Roller Rink Road, Oxford Monday through Friday 6:00 am - 3:00 pm

McDonald's 9 China Road, Winslow

9 China Road, Winslow Monday through Sunday 5:00 am - 11:00 pm

Dollar General 180 Waterman Drive, South Portland

180 Waterman Drive, South Portland Monday through Wednesday 8:00 am – 9:00 pm, Thursday 7:00 am – 10:00 pm, Friday through Sunday 8:00 am – 9:00 pm

