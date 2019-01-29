WATERVILLE, Maine — Multiple crews were fighting a fire Tuesday night at the Huhtamaki mill building in Waterville, according to Waterville police dispatch.

The fire, which broke out at about 5:45 p.m., was still active at 7 p.m.

The dispatcher said there were no injuries.

According to the Morning Sentinel, firefighters from Fairfield, Winslow and Augusta were assisting Waterville crews.

No further information about the fire was immediately available.

The temperature in Waterville was about 15 degrees.

Huhtamaki is a global food packaging company. Its Waterville location is located on College Avenue along the Kennebec River.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.

huhtamaki.com