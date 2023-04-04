Renovations underway at Colonial Theater in Augusta, closed since 1969

The Colonial Theater in Augusta, which has been closed and vacant since 1969, is getting remodeled with funding secured by Sen. Susan Collins.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUGUSTA, Maine — Downtown Augusta has been undergoing some big changes over the past seven years, and things are looking up with their newest renovation in the heart of downtown, which could be straight out of a Hollywood movie.

"Not enough words to describe what this will mean for the downtown community," Michael Hall, the executive director of the Augusta Downtown Alliance, said.

Hall was speaking about the Colonial Theater.

"We went from a street where there was nothing past 5 o'clock to where parking spaces are full all the time. This is going to add to that nightlife and just add to the area overall," Hall said.

The theater was originally built in 1913 and rebuilt in the 1920s after a fire, but it has been sitting vacant since 1969.

The renovations will revive it as the new home to movies, shows, tours, and much more.

Board members say that even with the new renovations and updates, they still hope to give it a historic feel.

"We've agreed with the National Park Service that we will restore it to its old 1926 appearance," Richard Parkhurst, chairman of the board of directors for the theater, said.

Plans include a few additions, restrooms, water systems, a 200-seat multipurpose community theater, and space for classrooms and galleries.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, stopped by the theater Tuesday to see what the $1.5 million in federal funds she secured had done for the theater project.

“I can't wait to come to the reopening in 2026, which will the 100th anniversary of this theater," Collins said.