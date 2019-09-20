AUGUSTA, Maine — After more than two decades with the Maine Warden Service, Joel Wilkinson is retiring Friday.

Wilkinson has been the colonel since 2008. Commissioner Judy Camuso has placed Lieutenant Dan Scott as acting colonel.

“Colonel Wilkinson served the Department and the state for more than two decades,” said Commissioner Camuso. “I want to thank him for his service, and wish him nothing but the best as he enters his next chapter.”

Wilkinson was hired full time as a district game warden in 1995, after beginning his career in 1992 as a deputy game warden.

Joel has served in multiple roles in the Maine Warden Service including captain, sergeant, investigator, and district game warden. He also served as acting major (2008) and later acting commissioner during the transition from Gov. Baldacci to Gov. LePage.

“We all work for the very best fish and wildlife agency in the country and may Maine be proud of the collective work this Department provides. I feel like I have worked with, for and beside the greatest professionals in conservation,” said Wilkinson.