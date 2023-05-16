Chelsea man, 68, dies after falling into fire pit

The 68-year-old man suffered burns over more than 45 percent of his body when he fell into a fire pit in April. He died Tuesday, officials said.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A man from Chelsea has died from burn injuries several weeks after he fell into a fire pit at his home.

Fire officials with Augusta Rescue responded to a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, on Doctor Mann Road in Chelsea and upon arrival found a man who had fallen into a fire pit, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday in a news release.

Daniel Albert, 68, was treated at the scene for burns and was brought to a nearby hospital before being taken to Maine Medical Center by helicopter. His burn injuries covered more than 45 percent of his body, the release stated.

Albert reportedly died shortly after midnight Tuesday, May 16, as a result of his injuries.