Boil water order issued for Augusta neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Maine — Some Augusta residents are being advised to boil their tap water after a leak became larger than expected and water pressure was lost in some areas, according to officials.

Residents along Haskell Street, 175 Cony St. to 255 Cony St., and a portion of Malta Street near Cony Street are being advised to boil water before drinking, according to an alert issued by the Greater Augusta Utility District.

The boil water order is expected to be lifted around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the alert.

The alert mentions several construction projects, including a Kennebec River Utility Crossing project, installation of curbs and sidewalks, night work to sewer mains and related infrastructure, and storm outfall drainage.