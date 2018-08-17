AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Not many bad guys are going to be intimidated by the newest recruit to the Augusta Police Department.

He's less than a foot tall with a pot belly and pointed ears. He's also a lawn ornament.

“Today our new hire, Officer Gnome, was sworn in by the City

Manager, and also received his official police officer ID. We told him he didn’t have to salute the camera, but he

insisted.” #augustapolicegnome pic.twitter.com/GoxOJLHdEB — AugustaMEPolice (@augustamepolice) August 17, 2018

Despite the solemnity of the occasion, City Manager William Bridgeo couldn't stifle a smile as he presided over the swearing in ceremony for Officer Gnome on Friday, August 17.

Don't be fooled by the smile that is literally painted on his face. The job ahead of him to patrol the capital city's gardens and flowerbeds is no picnic. Skinny dipping in the bird bath. Tiki torch fire code violations. And worst of all, the notorious flock of plastic flamingoes that won't stop flashing their pink gang colors. Good luck, Officer Gnome. And with that beat, you're going to need all the luck you can get.

Just by donning his badge, Officer Gnome joins an exclusive club of mascots representing Maine law enforcement agencies, none more famous than Bangor P.D.'s Duck of Justice.

