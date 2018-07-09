AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Augusta Police Department says there is a highly lethal heroin supply that has surfaced in surrounding communities.

Police say the city has seen an increase in opioid overdoses from August 31 through September 4 — with seven reported overdoses in just five days. Police Chief Jared Mills says no deaths have been reported as of Thursday no deaths have been reported.

Augusta Deputy Chief Kevin Lully says the heroin is "highly lethal" and police are asking anyone with information on the heroin to contact them.

