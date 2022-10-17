x
Augusta police seek bank robbery suspect

The robbery took place Saturday morning, authorities say.
Credit: Augusta Police Department

AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Saturday, authorities say. 

A news release from the Augusta Police Department stated that someone robbed the Camden National Bank at 21 Armory St. around 11:30 a.m. and included images captured on security cameras. 

Police said the man reportedly entered the bank, showed a gun, and demanded money. 

The release described the suspect as a white man, around 5-foot-7, weighing between 150 and 180 pounds. He wore a light mask, a jacket, and dark athletic pants that may have had a light stripe. 

He fled before police arrived and hasn't yet been identified. 

Authorities asked anyone with information on his identity or location to call the Augusta Police Department at 207-626-2370, extension 3418. 

