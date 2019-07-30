AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police need your help identifying the driver of motorcycle who in a video recently posted to Facebook appears to be driving erratically on Memorial Bridge.

The video, which police said they were tagged in Monday, July 29, shows the motorcyclist standing on the seat and bouncing up and down.

Memorial Bridge is part of Route 202 and connects the southern sections of east and west Augusta, passing over the Kennebec River.

"We'd be looking at the charge of driving to endanger," Augusta Bureau Chief Christian Behr said Tuesday about the incident.

That charge would stem from the motorcycle driver not only endangering himself, but also others on the road.

The Augusta Police Department said it would like to learn the identity of the person and speak to him about the incident.

Police and Maine motorcyclists are taking this opportunity to keep the state's roads safe.

"You wanna take your GS6R 1000 and go rip a wheelie for three gears, there's a time and a place to do that," Dave Seamans, a member of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, said. "Through traffic and congestion in the middle of town during rush hour is definitely not the time or the place."

And unfortunately for fellow bikers, when people act this way, "it gives us a bad rap is what it does," Wes Canning, founder of Maine Motorcycle Experience, said.

Anyone with information regarding who was driving the motorcycle is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department at (207) 626-2370, or anonymously text AUGUTAPD to 847411.