AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta City Council is considering a new safety proposal to prevent another tragedy like the 2017 United Bikers of Maine Toy Run crash that killed two motorcyclists.

Councilors will discuss a requirement for a safety plan from organizers of parades and other events.

The proposed plan would adopt "best practices" outlined in the National Transportation Safety Board report on the pileup.

The NTSB reported cited a motorcycle rider's unsafe maneuver as the cause of the chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 in Augusta. It also said organizers failed to manage the risks of 3,000 motorcycles entering the highway without "supplemental traffic control or state police oversight."

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills, whose department proposed the plan, said the ordinance would set in stone the practices city police are already following.