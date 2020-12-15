Augusta man killed, 6-year-old daughter injured in crash

Scott Jones, 41, of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter was transported to a local hospital and treated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead and his six-year-old daughter injured Monday night.

Scott Jones, 41, of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital and treated.

According to Augusta police, officers responded to the area of 460 Eastern Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck, which they said was occupied by Jones and his daughter.