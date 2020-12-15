Augusta man killed, 6-year-old daughter injured in crash

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead and his six-year-old daughter injured Monday night.
Scott Jones, 41, of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital and treated.
According to Augusta police, officers responded to the area of 460 Eastern Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck, which they said was occupied by Jones and his daughter.
The Augusta Police Department is still investigating the details involved in the crash. The crash has been reconstructed by the Maine State Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department.