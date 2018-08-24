AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Augusta police detectives found a body Thursday while following up leads on a missing person case, the department's deputy chief said.

Deputy Chief Kevin Lully did not say where the unidentified body was discovered. The Kennebec Journal reports the body was found on Weeks Mills Road in Augusta.

State police and the state medical examiner's officer were called in to assist with the investigation. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit van was on the scene, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Lully said identification was not known as of late Thursday night but said police would provide an update when that information become available.

