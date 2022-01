The warming center in Augusta will be open on Jan. 22 and 23 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The City of Augusta will open a daytime warming center this weekend in preparation for bitter weather.

The Augusta Civic Center at 76 Community Dr. will be used as a warming center on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Masks are recommended regardless of COVID vaccination status.

For more assistance and resources for shelter from the elements, call 211, text your zip code to 898-211, or visit click here.