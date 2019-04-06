WATERVILLE, Maine — More than 15,000 lethal doses of fentanyl were seized and seven people were charged in a significant drug bust last week in Waterville.

Three simultaneous search warrants were executed Friday morning by at least seven agencies in the city's downtown south end — the culmination of a four-month effort by Waterville detectives investigating drug trafficking.

Waterville Police Deputy Chief William Bonney detailed the events from all three warranted apartment searches, listed below:

At 13 Gray St. Apt. 2, police said they found several people in the room with drugs, including fentanyl, apparently being prepared for re-sale in the area.

Five people were arrested: Martin Fernald, 28, Angela Hanson, 32, and Gloria Pressey, 36, all from Waterville; and Lawrence, Massachusetts, residents Jheremy Sanchez, 30, and William Botex, 27.

Found inside by detectives were 1.1 ounces of fentanyl-heroin mix, 1.1 ounces of crack cocaine and 2.5 grams of heroin.

At 5 Gray Ave. Apt. 1 and 45 Summer St. Apt. 3, respectively, police said they arrested Christopher Violette, 41, and Joshua Bilodeau, 27, both from Waterville, in connection to the four-month long investigation.

L-R: Joshua Bilodeau, 27; William Botex, 27; Martin Fernald, 28; Gloria Pressey, 36; Jheremy Sanchez, 30; Christopher Violette, 41;; NS: Angela Hanson

via Waterville Police Department

Bilodeau was charged with two counts of aggravated fentanyl trafficking, one count of aggravated crack trafficking and two counts of violating release conditions. Due to the latter charges, he's being held with no bail allowed.

Botex was charged with aggravated heroin trafficking, unlawful crack trafficking, criminal conspiracy and unlawful fentanyl possession. Bail was set at $30,000.

Fernald was charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking, criminal conspiracy and violating release conditions. Due to the latter charge, no bail was granted.

Hanson, who is not pictured in the images above, was charged by summons with aggravated heroin trafficking and unlawful crack trafficking.

Pressey was charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking, criminal conspiracy and three separate charges of possessing heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Her bail was set at $11,000.

Sanchez was charged with aggravated heroin trafficking, unlawful crack trafficking, criminal conspiracy and possessing crack cocaine. Bail was set at $30,000.

Violette was charged with two counts of aggravated fentanyl trafficking. His bail was set at $10,000.

Botex, Fernald, Pressey, Sanchez and Viollete are all due in court this August. Hanson's court date was set for July.

Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey pointed out the significance of a 1.1-ounce seizure of fentanyl, noting the widely accepted lethal dose figure of 2 mg, which equates the amount found on Gray Street to 15,400 lethal does.

"We continue to target source level suppliers of drugs in our city in an effort to reduce the supply of drugs coming into Waterville," Chief Massey stated, "while also targeting the demand for these poisonous drugs by helping those suffering from substance abuse disorder get into treatment through our Operation HOPE program."

Deputy Chief Bonney praised the collaboration between all agencies involved.

"I’m proud of the professional displayed by the officers, deputies, and agents involved in the execution of these warrants," Bonney said.

Assisting Waterville Police Department officers and detectives were Fairfield, Oakland and Winslow officers; Kennebec County and Somerset County sheriffs' deputies; and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents.