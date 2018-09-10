AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man died early Monday morning while incarcerated at Kennebec County Correctional Facility, the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office said.

According to Sheriff's Deputy Lt. J. Chris Read, correctional officers during a routine check of inmates found the 34-year-old unresponsive at about 3:45 a.m. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office, which is working on its own internal investigation, said Maine State Police's Major Crimes Unit has been called upon to conduct an independent investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine a cause of death.

The sheriff's office did not release the man's name pending notification of next of kin.

Kennebec County Jail houses up to 150 inmates at a time and is located on State Street in Augusta.

© NEWS CENTER Maine