UPDATE 9/11 3:30 p.m. – Augusta police on Tuesday arrested 25-year-old Dylan Karczewski, who's accused of robbing Walgreens on Sept. 9.

Police said Karczewski, described as a transient resident, was taken into custody on an unrelated matter during a probation revocation warrant. He was later charged and taken to Kennebec County Jail.

Karczewski's bail was set at $10,000.

Augusta PD thanked the community for its assistance.

AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man suspected of robbing Walgreens in Augusta.

Police said they responded to the reported robbery at the drug store located on Water Street near Memorial Circle shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The person got away with narcotics, police said.

via Augusta PD

The suspect is described by police as a white male with a beard believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department at 207-626-2370.

