WATERVILLE, Maine — U.S. border patrol agents on Thursday arrested two men from Mexico and charged one with reentry of removed alien.

The Mexican nationals were taken into custody in Waterville, according to a release from Customs and Border Protection Houlton Sector.

After both were taken to Houlton for processing, CBP said one of them was found by routine background check to have been previously removed from the U.S. on three separate occasions — the first occurring in 2003.

He was later charged in Bangor with a federal felony.

Agents found that the other man had overstayed the length of his visa, which expired in 2016, the agency said. He was found to be illegally present in the U.S. and placed into administrative removal procedures.

"We work to keep every community safer by executing our mission within our assigned area of responsibility, which, for Houlton Sector, encompasses the entire State of Maine," stated Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens.