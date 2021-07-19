2 child welfare advocates resign from Maine ombudsman board

In a letter to the Press Herald, the board members said they had concerns with Maine DHHS after the high-profile deaths of Kendall Chick and Marissa Kennedy.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Two members of the child welfare ombudsman’s board have resigned, suggesting the Maine Department of Health and Human Services isn’t receptive to oversight.

Board members Ally Keppel and James “Allie” McCormack said their resignations last week stem from longstanding concerns that were underscored by the recent deaths of four children. The four deaths include the fatal beating of 3-year-old Maddox Williams, in Stockton Springs. His mother, Jessica Trefethen, is in jail, charged with murder.

Court records reportedly show the DHHS Office of Child and Family Services had been involved with the boy’s family prior to his death. DHHS won’t say if it was involved in the other cases. Following its usual practice, DHHS is not providing any additional information, and investigations are ongoing.

In a letter to the Portland Press Herald, Keppel and McCormack said they had concerns about the department after the 2017 death of Kendall Chick and Marissa Kennedy's death in 2018.

“As time went by, reports from the ombudsman to the board took on an eerie familiarity, and the ombudsman’s 2019 and 2020 reports to the Maine Legislature continued to expose the same systemic safety issues that led to these needless child deaths,” the two wrote. “Another legislative session has gone by without any significant changes, and the newspaper articles reporting multiple child deaths involving some degree of DHHS involvement have arrived as feared."

After the 2017-2018 child abuse deaths and subsequent investigation, the Legislature and the administrations of both Gov. Paul LePage and Gov. Janet Mills hired scores of new caseworkers, increased training, adopted other guidelines, and invested in a new computer system to manage the caseloads.

Now, lawmakers are asking if those measures were enough, if proper procedures were followed, or if there are other problems that may have contributed to the June deaths.