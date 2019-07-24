AUGUSTA, Maine — An Augusta man was arrested and charged with robbery Tuesday night.

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills said officers responded to the Mobil on the Run on Bangor Street for a report of a Robbery around 5 p.m. According to the caller, the suspect entered the store, threatened the use of a weapon and demanded cash.

Mills said the suspect then left the store but was immediately spotted by Police. After a brief foot chase, he said, 38-year-old Barry Grant Jr. of Augusta was arrested and charged with Robbery.

Grant was taken to the Kennebec County Jail and his bail was set at $10,000 cash.

Chief Mills said detectives continue to investigate the incident along with two other recently reported robberies at Walgreens and the Augusta Quick Mart. Police believe the three incidents could be connected.

If anyone has any information regarding the robberies, you are asked to call the Augusta Police Department; Criminal Investigations Bureau at (207) 626-2370 ex. 3418.