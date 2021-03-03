Maine man reported missing in January found dead Wednesday

At the time he went missing, police said they didn't know what he was wearing or whether was traveling by car or by foot.

AUGUSTA, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video aired Jan. 29, 2021.

An Augusta man who was reported missing in January has been found dead, according to Augusta police.

Pierre Bolduc, 57, had last been seen on Jan. 25. His body was found in Augusta Wednesday.

The Augusta Police Department, in conjunction with the Maine State Police K-9 team, Augusta Fire & Rescue and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, located Bolduc on Wednesday. An investigation into the cause of his death is underway.