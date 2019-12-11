AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta Police Department has requested the assistance of the Maine State Police at a residence in Augusta.

A press release from the Department of Public Safety confirmed Investigators are on scene, and more were arriving. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Kennebec Journal reported that police were investigating two deaths at an apartment on Northern Avenue, according to Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

