Augusta car crash claims lives of two Maine women

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that took the lives of two 26-year-old Maine women.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on Eastern Avenue in Augusta on Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found two cars had been involved in the crash.

Kelsey Buckmore, 26, of Augusta, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra. Rachel Paquet, 26, of Smithfield, was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla. Bother women were pronounced dead on the scene by Augusta rescue personnel.

The Augusta Police Department is investigating the details involved in how they crashed. The crash has been reconstructed by the Maine State Police.

If you have any information about the crash, please contact the Augusta Police Department.

The Augusta Police Department noted that they send their thoughts and prayers to the families of those involved in the crash.