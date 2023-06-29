Auburn police search for missing 29-year-old woman

The woman was last known to be in the Auburn area in July 2021.

AUBURN, Maine — The Auburn Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old woman whose last known location was almost two years ago.

Celeste Doghmi was last known to be in the Auburn area at the end of July 2021, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department Thursday.

Doghmi's family, who live out of the country, has not been able to contact her since the time of her last known location.

Police describe Doghmi as a Black female, measuring 5-feet and two-inches tall, and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Doghmi is reportedly a German citizen.

Auburn police ask those with information regarding Doghmi's whereabouts to call the department's anonymous tip line at 207-333-6653.