AUBURN, Maine — The city of Auburn is opting in to a new Maine state statute allowing the sale of adult-use of marijuana.

The opt-in allows retail businesses to sell marijuana to people ages 21 and older.

According to Auburn’s “Adult Use and Medical Marijuana Businesses Ordinance,” starting July 1, 2019, existing medical marijuana businesses that were operating with required municipal approvals prior to December 13, 2018 will have 30 days to apply for their Marijuana Business License with the City of Auburn. Existing businesses that fail to apply before July 30 risk not being approved for a license, which would prohibit them from operating within the City.

“This 30-day ‘window’ is very important for these existing businesses,” said Assistant City Manager Phil Crowell in a statement. “Getting them licensed before the new businesses will establish a ‘buffer zone’ that will prohibit someone from setting up shop right next door to them.”

New medical marijuana businesses (established after December 13, 2018) will be allowed to complete the Marijuana Business License application starting August 1, 2019.

After July 1, registered medical marijuana caregivers who operate from their homes must apply to the City for a Home Occupation Permit within 30 days. Failure to complete the application will place home-based caregivers in violation of City ordinance. Home Occupation permits are available at auburnmaine.gov by entering “Home Occupation” in the search box on the home page. They should be submitted to the Economic and Community Development Department.

Adult use marijuana businesses will only be permitted to apply for an Auburn marijuana business license after obtaining a Conditional Marijuana License from the State of Maine.

“This ordinance is the result of a lot of collaboration,” said Crowell. “And it positions these businesses for success while ensuring that the production, processing and sale is done in a safe and reasonable way. It was a deliberate, thoughtful process, with a lot of community input, numerous Council workshops, and a partnership between city staff, citizens, councilors, and marijuana industry professionals.”

Auburn’s Marijuana Business License process applies to stores, cultivation facilities, manufacturers, testing facilities and nurseries.

An electronic version of the application as well as an “Application Fact Sheet” are also available on the Clerk’s page of the city’s website: auburnmaine.gov. Applications and all inquiries regarding the Marijuana Business License process should be directed to the office of Auburn’s City Clerk, 207-333-6601.